Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.
OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 455,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
