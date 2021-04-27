Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 455,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 100,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.