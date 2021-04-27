Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.55.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 108,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.