Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $7.76 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $102,435.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,027.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.10 or 0.04797812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00470605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.25 or 0.01588758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.08 or 0.00707069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.00515347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00429290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

