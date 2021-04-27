Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ AKUS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 10,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Akouos has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Akouos in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

