Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stelco (STLC)

Stelco (TSE: STLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.50.

4/13/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.92 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,570. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

