Bank OZK Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

