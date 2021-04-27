Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average is $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.