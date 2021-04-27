Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

