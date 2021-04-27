UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $450.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.61.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.79. The stock has a market cap of $374.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

