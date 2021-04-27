Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $1,644,960.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,927. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

