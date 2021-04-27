Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, hitting $183.44. The stock had a trading volume of 364,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.