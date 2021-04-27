PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

