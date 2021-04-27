New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

