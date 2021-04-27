Einsteinium Market Capitalization Tops $110.45 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $85,424.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00469544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,569,888 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

