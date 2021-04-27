Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and $247,994.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $8.20 or 0.00014912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,606,691 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.