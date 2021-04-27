Node Runners Price Hits $128.25 on Top Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $8,269.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $128.25 or 0.00233294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00783828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.00 or 0.08100056 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

