Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

