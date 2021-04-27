Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Price Target at €74.47

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.47 ($87.61).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €78.22 ($92.02). The company had a trading volume of 412,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.60 ($45.41) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

