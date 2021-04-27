Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.00. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,932. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last three months. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 718.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 155,271 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

