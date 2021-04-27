United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $18.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.89. The stock had a trading volume of 519,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.