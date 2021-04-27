Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $25.53 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.30. 18,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.51 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The stock has a market cap of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

