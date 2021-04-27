Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

