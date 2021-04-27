Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 152,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,375,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

MA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.30. 18,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $259.51 and a 1-year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

