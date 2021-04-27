Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. 3,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

