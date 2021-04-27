KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s (KREF) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.