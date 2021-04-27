Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price objective raised by Truist from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MCRI traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. 2,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $810,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

