Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report sales of $216.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,813,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

