AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 588,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

