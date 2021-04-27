Bank OZK Sells 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

