German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,638. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 over the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

