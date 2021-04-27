Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$94.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as C$82.60 and last traded at C$82.58, with a volume of 88127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.83.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.55.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

