MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.36.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

