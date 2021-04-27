Truist Trims Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Target Price to $51.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

AJRD traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,669. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $23,319,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

