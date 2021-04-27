Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to Buy at SEB Equities

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ORKLY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

