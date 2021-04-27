MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Raised to $39.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.
Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
