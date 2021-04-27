MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Raised to $39.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

