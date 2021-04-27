IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

