Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Acquires 1,065 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Shares of LON PMI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). 50,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,682. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.45 million and a P/E ratio of 42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.86. Premier Miton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.86 ($2.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

