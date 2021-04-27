Zacks: Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 138,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,804,909. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

