Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 472,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,095. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

