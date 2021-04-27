Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 212 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.09. 26,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,103. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.99. The stock has a market cap of $372.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.