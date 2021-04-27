Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.31. 158,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
