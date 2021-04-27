Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,151.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $281.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $285.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

