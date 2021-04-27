McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.05 and the lowest is $4.96. McKesson reported earnings per share of $4.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $17.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.15. 23,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,382. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

