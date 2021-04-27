$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,423.23.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $10.74 on Friday, reaching $1,454.62. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,801. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,230.16. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

