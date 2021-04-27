Brokerages Set DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $91.00

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

DSDVY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

