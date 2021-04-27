AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.03

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 3195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

