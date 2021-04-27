Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $185.36 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $185,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

