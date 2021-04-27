FLC Capital Advisors Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.93. 254,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.