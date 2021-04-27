Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

