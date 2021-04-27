Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $605.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.14 million to $605.37 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $534.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.05.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.90. 14,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,880. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

